SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – BASF is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill 30 open roles in Seneca.

The job fair will be held at the Shaver Recreation Complex located at 698 West Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BASF is looking to fill both production technicians and production technician apprentices.

Pay for production technicians now starts at $22.50 an hour, with more for the experience. Production technician apprentices earn $21.50 an hour, and no prior experience is required.