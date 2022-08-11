LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (WSPA) – Teams from across the United States and even Canada are represented in Anderson County this weekend for the Bassmaster High School Championship.

Organizers said it’s the first time the high school tournament has been held on Lake Hartwell.

They said they worked for six years to get the championship to come to Green Pond Landing in Anderson, and their hard work has paid off.

“For us to be able to host this event was obviously a big win for not just the lake but for the community,” said Paul Neil, director of Visit Anderson.

Organizers said more than 300 high school teams have come from 39 states and two from Canada.

Joshua Diamond and his son came from Kentucky.

“There’s a lot of time and effort put into it, it really starts at home on the computer, we start scanning maps looking for spots to fish,” said Diamond.

Tons of other families like the Diamonds are in town to watch it all play out, along with college recruiters.

Organizers said it is a big deal because a winning fish could mean a college scholarship.

Diamond said he just enjoys the comradery fishing creates.

“The sport, watching it grow, being able to meet people from all over the country,” Diamond said.

Organizers said they hope to host the tournament on Lake Hartwell for many years to come.

“When we have folks that come here for tournaments and events, they get our best effort across the board, so as long as we continue to perform to a standard, then really we can take on anybody,” said Neil.

The 314 teams will be cut down to 12 Friday and then those 12 will compete in championship Saturday.