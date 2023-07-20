ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 600 teams from across the United States and Canada will make their way to Lake Hartwell for two Bassmaster tournaments. County leaders expect the tournaments to have a roughly $2 million economic impact.

Four different landings will be used to launch the boats as this tournament is the largest ever on Lake Hartwell.

“This has been a gold mine for us,” Glenn Brill, Director of Anderson County Parks and Recreation said.

Brill said this year will mark the ninth anniversary of Green Pond Landing, where the tournament will be held. He said the economic impact over the years from that location will total out to $109 million.

“We have since hosted three Bassmaster Classics here at Green Pond Landing, so that means Hartwell has hosted four classics,” Brill said. “That ties us with Lay Lake in Alabama and Louisiana Delta in hosting four. No body of water has hosted five until we get our fifth classic sometime later this decade.”

Lake Hartwell is 56,000 acres and anglers from around the world have come to see what it’s all about.

“There is really nothing like this anywhere else in the United States,” Brill said. “We are the top dog. It also helps that when bigger organizations like Bass come here the smaller organizations said well if Green Pond Landing and Lake Hartwell is good enough for Bass, I’m sure it’s good enough for me.”

Brill said the global reach has been most surprising over the years. In 2019 Green Pond hosted the Bass National Championship in which anglers from 11 countries came to fish, including three teams from Africa. Africa to Anderson totals 24 hours each way in a plane.

“The reaction from people when they come, number one they cant believe this facility exists because if you look at where some of the other tournaments we have hosted go to, there’s nothing like it,” Brill said.

The Junior (2nd-8th grade) tournament runs 7/21-7/22.

The High School tournament runs 7/27-7/29.