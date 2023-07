SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Bath & Body Works is set to open on the east side of Spartanburg.

According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, bath & Body Works will be located in the former Twisty’s Frozen Yogurt and Smoothies in the Hillcrest Shopping Center.

The business sells candles, soaps, lotions and fragrances.

Based on the window at the new location, the business is expected to open Summer 2023.

It is also currently hiring.