Bathroom break leads to $200,000 lottery win in Anderson Co.

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is $200,000 richer because he stopped to use the bathroom at a gas station in Anderson County.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the man stopped at the Xpress Fuel on Hwy. 76 in Pendleton to use the bathroom and decided to grab a soda and a few lottery tickets.

“It was surreal,” he said of his good luck. “I usually stop at the store across the street, but it was busy after a Clemson game.”

While sitting in the car with his wife, they scratched the tickets and won $20. He went back inside the store to get his $20 and bought a few more tickets to scratch.

“My heart dropped,” he said when a ticket he paid $5 for won him $200,000. “I jumped out of the car and threw the ticket on the store counter and asked them to scan it to be sure.”

The couple has bought a new car and are planning to remodel their house with the prize money.

“On a whim I bought that ticket,” he said. “Now we’re getting to do some stuff we’ve always wanted to do.”