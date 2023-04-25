SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A barbecue restaurant and taproom is set to open in the former Wild Wing Cafe location in downtown Spartanburg.

Smoking Butt Heads BBQ will open in the summer on West Main Street at Morgan Square.

The location will also feature barbecue, a taproom with local brews, and space for live music and private events.

The location is a collaboration between Todd Smith, winner of the top prize at the 2020 Kansas City Barbeque Society World Invitational and later opened SBH on Pelham Road in Greenville, and Nate Tomforde, owner of Southernside Brewing Company and Double Stamp Brewery.

Smith, who sold SBH in 2022, said he “never intended to open another restaurant, but when I heard about the opportunity to partner with Nate for a beer and barbecue concept in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, I couldn’t pass it up.”

The restaurant will feature dine-in and to-go barbeque along with off-site catering while the taproom and bar will have local beers and craft cocktails.

The upstairs space will have live music performances and other private events.

A longtime downtown staple, Wild Wing Cafe closed its Spartanburg location earlier this year.