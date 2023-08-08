BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are warning drivers of three road closures that are still in effect in Spartanburg County as they begin their back-to-school commute.

Students return back to school Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department of Spartanburg, there are three roads that are currently closed due to road work.

(Source: Boiling Springs Fire Department)

(Source: Boiling Springs Fire Department)

(Source: Boiling Springs Fire Department)

The first is Belcher Road between Wells Drive and Falcon Ridge Drive. Officials anticipate this road being closed until January.

The second road closure is Rainbow Lake Road at Obed Creek. Firefighters said an estimated repair schedule is not available yet.

The third road closure is Clark Road at Sugar Ridge Road for an intersection improvement and below Spring Valley Road for a bridge repair. That project is expected to begin on Monday.

Firefighters asked that drivers be patient with the additional traffic.