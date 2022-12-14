ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.

Homeowner, Casey Vandergrift, spotted a bear’s den in a dense area in her backyard.

Vandergrift thought that the bear may be injured, so she began to reach out for help and was referred to Help Asheville Bears.

Help Asheville Bears founder, Jody Williams, made a trip to investigate and assess the circumstances.

After arriving, Williams saw the bear from a distance and said the bear is possibly a female who is making the den in preparation for the winter and may have cubs in January.

Help Asheville Bears said the following statement: