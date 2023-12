SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bear was spotted early Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.

A family’s Blink camera caught the bear walking through their carport on Owens Avenue.

Angela Lynch who captured it said, “It seems that this bear is becoming very well known in this area.”

She went on to say that several local neighborhood apps and community groups on Facebook show that the bear has been around for a few weeks.