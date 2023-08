Video footage of a bear spotted at home in Duncan.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A homeowner in Duncan said that security video footage caught a bear walking along his driveway and the front yard of his home.

The bear was walking at a home located along Holly Drive in Duncan on Monday night around 8:25 p.m.

Multiple black bears have recently been spotted in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).