PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.

Pumpkintown resident Amy Allen said she lost at least eight chickens to the bear and her cubs.

The bears also tore open a solid wood door to reach another chicken. She shared pictures of the damage with 7NEWS.

Allen said that when she tried to get the bears to leave with a bear horn, they ignored it. The bears only left when shots were fired in the area, she said, but they later returned.

Allen posted a message to social media warning her neighbors to beware of the bears in the New Hope Road area and to make sure people do not feed them.