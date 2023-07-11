UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – With the school year getting closer, resource officers in the Upstate are training for the unthinkable.

Union County School Resource Officers are training each year to prepare for a potential shooter. This year, they have added new tactics to prepare for any possible situation.

“I’m a parent myself, I have two kids still in the school system here, when you send your kids out, you’re going to worry. To the parents, to the citizens, we’ve got a good group of guys and girls,” said Captain Scott Coffer.

Paul Heitz, owner of Controlled Chaos, led the training. His business is all about bringing tactics from the military into law enforcement. His tactics change depending on the agency he is training. He said SRO’s need to have newer tactics to help keep children safe.

“We overthink, things go bad, and I break it down where we don’t have to overthink. Everything is set in place, left, right, they know what they have to do,” said Heitz.

“You can get an outsider’s look and say, okay, work on this or get better at that. It’s always best to get constructive criticism,” said the captain.

A stressful environment is created for the training. Each officer has to go through and clear classroom by classroom, check the hallways, every room and stall.

“We’re giving them newer techniques, because think about the criminals now. Criminals evolve every single day, so why are our tactics and our techniques not evolving with the criminals,” said Heitz.

“We need to be trained to react in a quick manner, we need to learn that not every situation is the same. Everything’s different, every situation is different,” said Officer Kevin Smith.

Officer Kevin Smith has been an SRO going on 5 years. He said these trainings help them get prepared.

“Sometimes, in school, I catch myself walking through, wracking my brain and just going back through some of my training,” he said.

Coffer said law enforcement has to have training, if they don’t, they will never get better.

“I think with that and seeing things that have happened around the country, that yes, this is a piece that we need to do every year, which we do every year,” he said.

The city and county joined together for the two days of training.

“I’d hate to say that this would come to Union, but you never know. Some of these smaller towns throughout the country that’s had school shootings didn’t think it would happen there, but it did,” said Coffer.

The resource officers are the school’s first line of defense. Coffer said they are the ones held accountable for the children’s safety, and it’s all hands-on deck making sure they are trained to respond to the worst-case scenarios.

“Hey, I put my life on the line for 600 kids in my school, or 800 kids in my school, and know that at the end of the day, it may be them that sacrifices their life for their kids,” he said.

Heitz said the key is adapting and overcoming. Evey officer needs repetition and to apply techniques, so they remember them if they ever have to use them.