GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The holidays are the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service.

According to the postal service, the Greenville Processing and Distribution Center mail handlers process between 160,000 and 195,000 packages a day, coming from all across the country.

“We’ve been gearing up for it all year,” said Nathan Carter, plant manager for the Greenville Processing and Distribution Center.

April Jones, a USPS mail handler for seven years, said she knows the holiday rush all too well.

“Plenty of overtime! And it’s generally busy at this time so it’s nothing that I’m not used to,” said Jones.

When the packages come to the facility, they are placed onto a conveyor belt.

Then, the mail handlers check each package to make sure the tracking numbers read on the machine properly.

After the machine reads the tracking number, the package will go up the conveyor belt and be separated into a container that corresponds with the city zip code that the package needs to be sent to.

Once the container gets full, the packages get sent to the local delivery unit ready for delivery by the carrier.

To ensure that your package stays intact through this entire process, the Greenville Processing and Distribution Center has some advice.

“The most important thing for us is to make sure you properly put your package in a proper box and properly tape it so it doesn’t come open at any point,” said Carter.

The postal service said it’s also a good idea to put a second address label inside your box in case the outside gets damaged.