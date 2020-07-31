Behind the scenes workers proving to be even more essential for back-to-school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Custodial staff members everywhere are hard at work keeping us safe.

Sandra Davis has been a janitor in the Upstate for years, but she said right now, fighting the virus requires all hands on deck.

“Right now, with the virus going on, if we don’t have a team of people that’s working together, I mean, you don’t have nothing,” Davis said. “It takes a team effort anyhow to keep a building clean, but during the virus it takes all of us to work together.”

Now with school going back in session, cleanliness and safety is a top priority.

Greenville County District spokesman, Tim Waller, says their custodial staff will have a completely different routine.

“It’s going to be above and beyond anything they’ve ever done before,” Davis said. “All touch areas as we call them will be regularly wiped down and disinfected. Water fountains will be turned off those will no longer be in use.”

Waller says they’ve even implemented technology to the cleaning regiment.

“Folks are used to cleaning products that come in spray bottles, whether it’s in a pump of Aerosol spray,” Davis said. “Electrostatic cleaners are big back pack units that electrically charge the product inside, they cover more surface area, they do a deeper cleaning.”

Hospitals are also critical when it comes to cleanliness inside the building.

Marketing Director at New Horizon Medical Center, Amy Connor, said even before the pandemic, their custodians were seen as essential.

“They really work tirelessly to make sure our offices are safe places for our patients to receive care and for our staff to work in each day,” Connor said.