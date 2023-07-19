BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) -The Belton Police Chief announced that he will resign after serving in his role for the last four years.

Chief Richey released the following statement regarding his resignation:

I regret to inform the great citizens of Belton that I will be resigning as Chief of Police. I wanted to change the perception and reputation of the Belton Police Department for the better. I’m satisfied the department is better today than when I took office. I could not have done it without the hard work , commitment and dedication of the officers who entrusted me to serve this community. We worked tirelessly to obtain vital equipment and resources for officers so they could best serve our citizens and we accomplished that. I will forever be indebted to Mayor Dorn and Belton City Council for the opportunity to serve in this role. I’m hopeful Belton Police Department best days are still ahead. Belton Police Chief J. Ross Richey

Belton Police Chief Ross Richey has been with the department since July of 2021.