UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have questions about when to plant flowers or vegetables or how to do so in a more approachable way, Mark Cathcart, 4H Youth Development Agent said the Clemson Extension can help.

The Home & Garden Information Center (HGIC) provides research-based information on landscaping, gardening, plant health, household pests, food safety & preservation, and nutrition, physical activity & health.

Cathcart said if you have knee problems or issues where you can’t bend down to the garden on the ground a raised bed garden could be a solution.

Cathcart suggested using decking boards with a UC 4A rating or higher on material and treated two-by-fours to make your setup and fill the center with 80 to 90% topsoil and compost 10 to 20% compost.

Cathcart uses Sanders Garden Supply but you can look at your local home and garden store.

HGIC is designed to complement Clemson’s network of professionals and volunteers by answering the routine types of calls and thereby freeing agents to deal with commercial agriculture/horticulture questions and conduct proactive programming to larger audiences.

Here’s a link to find the Clemson Extension office near you.

Only South Carolina residents are eligible for Clemson Extension. You can call 1-88-656-9988 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.