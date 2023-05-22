SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People came out Saturday morning to support Spartanburg County deputies in a 5K race.

The race kicked off at Dorman High School raising money for the sheriff’s office’s “benevolence fund”, which is used to help deputies pay for unexpected medical emergencies or personal hardships.

Families, friends and community members gathered to cheer runners on and raise money.

“Benevolent funds used for our officers who have unexpected expenses that they need to take care of it, or not able to. So this 5K races funding that effort,” Sr. Chaplain Amos Durham said.

After the race, the children enjoyed climbing and checking out sheriff’s office vehicles.

After the race, awards were given out to the top male and female runners. The top runners in age groups were also recognized.