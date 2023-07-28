CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – BIC announced plans Friday to close its marker factory in Cherokee County by next year.

The company said operations at their plant outside of Gaffney will be moved to two larger factories in Mexico and France.

Operations at the plant will move in phases through the third quarter of 2024, the company said.

“This decision was not made lightly and is not reflective of the performance, skill, or commitment of the Gaffney workforce,” BIC said in a statement. “The well-being of our team members remains at the forefront of our planning. Every employee has been individually considered and will be provided with as much advance notice as possible. We are fully committed to providing ample support during this time, including a customized benefits package as well as access to assistance programs and outplacement services.”

The company did not say how many employees would be impacted by the plant closure.