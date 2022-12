Deputies block North Pleasantburg Drive at Worley Road due to a deadly crash in Greenville County, S.C., December 13, 2022 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Tuesday night in a Greenville County crash.

The crash happened on North Pleasantburg Drive near Cypress Street around 8:15 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the bicyclist died at the scene of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.