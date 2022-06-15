ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A bicyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Anderson County died from their injuries Wednesday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Beaverdam Road near Beaver Run Lane on June 13.

Troopers said an SUV and bicycle were both headed southbound on Beaverdam Road when the SUV hit the bicyclist in the back.

Anita Seibert (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV then left the scene.

The bicyclist was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries around noon Wednesday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Anita Darlene Seibert, was arrested and charged with hit and run with great bodily injury and driving too fast for conditions.

Seibert was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and later released.