Bicyclist dies after hit and run on Hwy 183 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a bicyclist has died after a hit and run early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. on SC Highway 183 near Montgomery Avenue.

According to SCHP, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on on US 183 while a bicyclist was traveling east across SC 183 from Montgomery Avenue.

The bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the unknown vehicle, troopers said. The unknown vehicle left the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they died. Their identity has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT unit are investigation the crash.

