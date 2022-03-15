GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died three days after a crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on March 11 at 2:29 p.m. on SC 414 near North Bates Road.

Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling southbound on North Bates Road while a 2015 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on SC 414.

The bicyclist was attempting to enter westbound on SC 414 when they hit the passenger side of the Jeep.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they passed away on March 14. Their identity has not been released.