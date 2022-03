GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Landrum man died Monday following a bicycle crash.

According to The Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 81-year-old Bernd Kurt Scheumann was struck by a vehicle while approaching Highway 414 from Bates Rd on March 11.

Scheumann was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died on March 14. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

The case is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol.