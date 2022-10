CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road.

The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction.

The coroner identified the bicyclist as 50-year-old Timothy Von Black, of Kings Mountain.

The crash is being investigated by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.