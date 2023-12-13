ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died nearly two weeks after a late November crash in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on Brevard Road in west Asheville around 10:43 p.m. on November 28.

Officers said the vehicle and bicycle were both traveling in the same direction in the same lane when the crash happened.

The bicyclist, identified as 40-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Sherlin, was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition where he died during the weekend of December 9, according to Asheville Police.

Police said no charges will be filed in the crash.