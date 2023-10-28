ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the 7500 block of Highway 76 near Pendleton.

The investigation indicates that 41-year-old Robert Andre Robinson, of Greenville, was riding a bicycle when he was hit by an SUV traveling north on Highway 76.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore EMS, Pendleton Police Department and the coroner’s office responded to the crash.

This investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Pendleton Police Department.