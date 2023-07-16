GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Sunday morning.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near US Hwy 25 S and Blyth Road.

Officials say the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle while riding on the road.

The coroner’s office identified the bicyclist as John Michael Sontag, 65, of Greenwood.

Sontag was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department.