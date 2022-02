PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash in Pickens County Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Breazeale Road.

SCHP said the bicyclist and a driver of a 2014 Honda CRV were both traveling west on Breazeale Road. The driver of the Honda CRV hit the bicyclist in the road.

The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.

This crash is still under investigation by SCHP.