ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist was injured Monday morning during a hit and run in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:39 a.m. on Beaver Dam Road.

The condition of the bicyclist has not been released.

The driver of the SUV was charged with hit and run with great bodily injury and driving too fast for conditions.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.