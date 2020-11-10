Bicyclist killed in crash on New Cut Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a crash on New Cut Road Monday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just east of Inman around 8:00pm.

Troopers said a BMW was headed westbound on New Cut Road when it struck a bicycle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The bicycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital where they later died, highway patrol said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

