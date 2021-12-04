Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Hwy 81 in Anderson County Saturday night.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as being 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell, of Anderson.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the incident happened on Hwy 81 South and Travis Road around 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.

McCown said Bagwell was attempting to cross Hwy 81 from True Temple Road to Travis Road when he was hit by a vehicle heading south on the highway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said after being hit by the first vehicle, Bagwell was then struck by another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Bagwell was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the collision.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office is ongoing.