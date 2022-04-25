GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night.

Troopers said the collision happened on North Nelson Drive near Southchase Boulevard in Greenville County around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Corporal Joe Hovis said an unknown vehicle was traveling north on N. Nelson Dr. when they struck a bicyclist before leaving the scene. The vehicle may have damage to the front end.

The bicyclist sustained “major injuries,” troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (274-6372).