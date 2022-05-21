SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate (BBBS Upstate) held an event Saturday afternoon to bring awareness to the need for adults to voluntarily sign up as mentors.

The event was called Bowl for Kids’ Sake and it was held at Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg, BBBS Upstate said. The event was also to thank partners who sponsored events throughout the year or supplied grant funding.

The youth organization said, bowling is among the many ways BBBS Upstate connects adult mentors, called “Bigs,” with youths ages 6-18, or “Littles.”

According to BBBS Upstate, through successful matches, Littles often attain higher educational success, aspire to greater heights, achieve greater confidence and form better relationships than they would without the program.

At Bowl for Kids’ Sake, a raffle was held and attendees went home with BBBS Upstate goody bags and Littles, the mentees, received a second goody bag provided by Select Health of South Carolina, according to the organization.

If you want to be a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate, click here.