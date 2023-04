Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate is hosting a 5K on Saturday for kid’s sake.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Lake Conestee Park.

The race will feature a 5K for runners and walkers of all age groups and experience levels.

All proceeds will help the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate support one-to-one mentor relationships for youth in the community.

The race will happen rain or shine.

For more information, click here.