GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An anonymous donation will make a dangerous portion of a popular trail a bit safer.

Bike Walk Greenville announced on Thursday that a traffic signal at the crossing of West Blue Ridge Drive and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The signal is being funded by a private $99,000 donation to the Greater Greenville Parks Foundation.

According to Bike Walk Greenville, it will use a radar unit to detect when pedestrians or cyclists are on the trail nearing the intersection and trigger a signal change. The radar functionality should be installed in June, the nonprofit said.

“I am amazed at the citizen action of Greenville County and so proud to be a small part of making this much needed safety adjustment to the SRT at (highway) 253,” Benton Blount, District 19 County Council member, said.

“Bike Walk Greenville reached out to inform me of the plan to get this light installed and their vision matched up perfectly with my desire to see the bridge that will fortify Greenville County’s desire to ensure the safety of both SRT enthusiasts and motorists.”

The intersection of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and S.C. 253 is one of the most dangerous portions of the trail.

Traffic is often heavy on the road, making crossing dangerous for walkers, joggers or bikers on the trail.

Construction on the new signal started on Tuesday.

