Bill proposed in Congress could impact ammunition sales

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The bill H.R. 1207, proposed by New Jersey House Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman would make it mandatory for sales of ammunition to happen face-to-face, that means no on-line sales.

It would also require licensed dealers to report to the federal government any purchase of 1,000 rounds or more.

This is causing concern for some in the Upstate.

“Right now there’s a shortage of ammunition,” Jason Mele said.

Mele is the owner of the Upstate Armory Group and says ammo is already hard to get.

“Normally this shelf would be full, like full full. There would be ammo on the floor,” Mele said.

If this bill is passed, he says it’ll hurt the gun and ammo industry.

Mele saying, “None of this makes any sense, from a logical perspective, so to really understand it, I have to believe that this type of legislation is being conducted out of fear and it’s basic human emotion, people hate what they fear and fear what they can’t understand.”

When the bill was proposed in February, Majority Whip James Clyburn tweeted, “I have complete confidence that President Biden will take gun violence seriously and will work to enact common sense gun legislation into law.”

However, Senator Lindsey Graham opposes the bill.

Graham says, “Any effort to unconstitutionally restrict gun ownership, I will fight. Any effort to deny people the ammunition to have a gun, I will fight.”

No action has been taken on the bill since it was introduced in February.