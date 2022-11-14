SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to the Mary Black Foundation.

This donation will support the foundation’s mission to invest in people and communities for improved health and wellness in Spartanburg County.

Molly Talbot-Metz, President & CEO for Mary Black Foundation said: “The Foundation is incredibly grateful for this unexpected gift. We’ve heard of national organizations receiving large gifts from Ms. Scott but had not anticipated our Foundation – serving one county in SC – would be the beneficiary of such generosity. We are so proud of the work we do every day, and that our results attracted the attention of a global philanthropist.”

In the past 25 years, the foundation has provided over $65 million in grants to support early childhood education, healthy environments, trails and recreational facilities, accessible and affordable healthcare, and safe and supportive neighborhoods.

With funding from MacKenzie Scott, the Foundation will develop a strategic initiative aligned with its current goals to advance health equity, expand impact investing, and increase grantmaking that helps people overcome barriers and achieve positive health outcomes.