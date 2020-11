GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Greenville County School leaders will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the next moves to try and get more students back into the classroom five days a week.

The Greenville County School District will hold a committee of a whole meeting at 9 a.m. and on the agenda is a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Dr. Royster. That topic is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.