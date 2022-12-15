ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore was named the most beautiful building in America.

Angi analyzed comments on Trip Advisory to determine the most beautiful in America and the World.

Based on 9,609 mentions of the word “beautiful” in Trip Advisor reviews, the house at Biltmore Estates House claimed the top spot in America.

The Grand Central Terminal in New York and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Georgia followed the Biltmore Estate.

Not only did Biltmore rank as the most beautiful place in America but it ranked in the top three most beautiful buildings in the world.

It was only surpassed by Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain and Cathedrale Notre- Dame de Paris in Paris, France.

The house at Biltmore Estates is America’s largest home, which was built by the Vanderbilt family in 1895. For more information about the house, click here.