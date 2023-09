SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Biscuitville announced the opening date for its two new Upstate locations.

7NEWS previously reported the made-from-scratch biscuit and Southern breakfast chain, founded in North Carolina, was bringing two new locations to the Upstate in Duncan and Greer.

According to a Facebook post made by the chain, both locations are scheduled to open on October 10.

For more information about Biscuitville, visit their website.