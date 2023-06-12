Enoree, S.C. (WSPA) -Bison Berry Farms is a 71-acre blackberry farm with U-pick availability for anyone to come out and pick berries.

Partial owner Renee Martin said the farm was bought by siblings and their spouses to serve the Spartanburg County community.

Berries can also be purchased without picking, and there is also bison on the farm they are raising for the meat.

The farm will provide different cuts for sale and pre-order so guests can choose a bison to harvest.

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

The will be food trucks serving bison tacos, blackberry lemonade slushies, homemade baked blackberry goods, giveaways, local crafters and face painting along with the opportunity to pick your own blackberries.

The Enoree Revitalization and The Burg will be there as well.