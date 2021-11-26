Black Friday brings big crowds in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The rush of Black Friday was in the Upstate with thousands of people shopping and taking advantage of those big deals going on throughout the day.

Due to supply chain issues this year, people said in-person shopping may be the move even after Black Friday.

From locals like Andy Brown, “We started out in Greenwood that’s where we live, went to Lowes, filled up there and had to empty the car.”

To out of towners, “I’m trying to get to all the stores I can before going back to Connecticut.”

Hundreds of people crowded the stores.

“We consider this our Superbowl. We have shoppers that travel here from all over, not even just South Carolina,” Marketing Director for Haywood Mall Brandi Crowe said.

Brown said it a family tradition for him, “I don’t think you ever get too old to do this kind of stuff. I’m 65 and I’m still out acting like a kid.”

Store workers are doing the best they can to contain the crowds.

“We actually have someone managing the line, my comanager is over there managing it right now, that way people aren’t waiting very long,” Operations Manager at Academy Sports said.

They are also making it an enjoyable experience,

“We wanna make sure that we’re looking good, that Christmas decorations are up, that it’s festive and a fun atmosphere for everybody,” Crowe said.

Crowe said the amount of people shopping in person may be here to stay this year.

“There was a recent survey that 81% of shoppers are really concerned about the supply chain issues this year and not being able to get gifts on time, you come to the mall you don’t have to worry about shipping issues,” Crowe said. “You don’t have to pay all that extra for shipping, you come here, shop local, keep your money in your community.”

If you missed Black Friday, don’t worry, some deals will run through Monday.