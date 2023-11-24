GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The biggest shopping day of the year is here and tons of shoppers are out taking advantage of this year’s deals.

Tons of shoppers gathered at Haywood Mall for Black Friday to get their early Christmas shopping done.

According to the Brandi Crowe, area business director for Simon Property Group, the mall’s parking lot has been 90 to 95 percent full since the mall opened Friday morning.

“Stores will have offers throughout the entire weekend but obviously to get the best selection you have to get here early,” said Crowe.

Crowe said the mall has new retailers such as Lucky Brand and Trade Home Shoes. The mall is expected to open a store called “Garage” later this season.

Shoppers can expect to see deals ranging from 30 to 60 percent off all weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Due to inflation, the mall has created a holiday gift guide for shoppers.

“I think a lot of our shoppers, are very budget concise this holiday season so what we’re doing to combat that is we have a holiday gift guide that had just launched on our website and will let you know all the offers and all the discounts that you could get throughout the entire holiday season,” said Crowe.

Shoppers can utilize the mall’s website to view stores products and deals without ever having to leave their home.

While some shoppers enjoy online shopping, others prefer the traditional in person option.

“If you ask my husband, he would 100 percent say online because he hates going into stores, but my mother and I enjoy the chaos in our lives and just the hustle and bustle and the energy. I absolutely feed off that and my kids enjoy it too,” said Stephanie Scherdt.

The mall will extend their store hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.