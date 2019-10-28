Blacksburg Fall festival teaches students to serve their community

Blacksburg High School students are serving their community with a fall festival you can go support.



Saturday November 2 you can stop by outside the high school where students are offering their school as a venue for vendors to sell goods, for free.



The students will be joined by a Critter Connection Meet and Greet with adoptable Pets, Blood Connection Blood Drive, Spartanburg Community College Demonstrations, live music by the BHS Chorus and BHS Drumline, Kona Icees, Cherokee County School District Fitness Activities, huge bake sale, AVID Color fun run/walk, children’s games, hot dog plates for sale, snacks (including candy apples and hot chocolate), basketball shoot around.



Beta leader Tina McDaniel reminds attendees that there will be a blood drive for the community conducted by the Blood Connection which will provide a $10 Chick fila gift card to those who give.

The school is located at 201 W Ramseur Dr, Blacksburg, SC 29702

As a vendor looking to participate call the school and ask for Tina McDaniel (864) 206-2378