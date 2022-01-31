Blacksburg High School responds to alleged hit list

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Blacksburg High School has responded to concerns of an alleged hit list.

Previously, parents of students of Blacksburg High School said they were furious after an alleged hit list incident was handled by administrators.

7NEWS spoke with parents who became aware of the hit list before the weekend. A parent said their student showed the alleged hit list to them on Snapchat on Jan. 28.

“I picked my son up from school and when I did it was one of the first things he told me when he got in the car…” Blacksburg High School Parent

A parent said it scared them at first then they were angry because none of the parents have been notified.

“They’re not protecting our children, they’re not protecting our children.” Blacksburg High School Parent

Another parent said if it was not for social media some parents still may not know about it. They said the only way anyone knew about it was a Facebook post. “The post got circulated and then other people started adding to it…”

Parents said they were frustrated that it seems like this was swept under the rug, but said something like this needs to be taken very seriously.

“My child’s life is in your hands when I send them to school every day. I expect them to be protected. “ Blacksburg High School Parent

Blacksburg High School released the following statement on their Facebook page.