Blacksburg man dies in Cherokee Co. collision, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 34-year-old man from Blacksburg died Saturday after colliding with a tractor-trailer rig in Gaffney, the Cherokee County Coroner said.

According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, 34-year-old Thomas William Ross Jr. was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle around 4:38 p.m. Saturday on South Granard Street when he struck a tractor-trailer and was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet.

Fowler said Ross was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby medical center.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash.