GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Construction crews are expected to conduct blasting operations over the next few weeks at the site of the new United Community Bank headquarters in downtown Greenville.

Crews from Harper General Contractors will be blasting rock twice per day for the next three to four weeks, according to the City of Greenville.

Blasting could begin as early as Wednesday.

Plans call for blasting at 10:00am and 2:00pm each day.

Neighboring businesses and residents within 1,000 feet of the site are being notified of the blasting, the city said.

The new $60 million, 110,000 square foot office building will be located on East Camperdown Way.

Construction is expected to be complete in early 2024.