Blood Connection in critical need of convalescent plasma donation to aid COVID-19 patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blood Connection is in need of convalescent plasma donation to help COVID-19 patients.

The with number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Upstate, the organization needs positive COVID-19 patients who have recovered to take part in FDA-approved COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Collection. The study has shown some success in reducing symptoms and death in outbreaks.

Plasma donors will need to call ahead to make an appointment. They will also need lab results showing positive COVID-19 test or antibody test.

Anyone wishing to donate can call (864) 751-1168.

Click here to learn more about the program and donation requirements.