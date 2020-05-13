Blood Connection offers free COVID-19 antibody testing with blood donation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blood Connection has been encouraging people to give blood. Now they will be offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors.

Testing for antibodies began May 11 and will continue for the foreseeable future, according to Allie Van Dyke, with The Blood Connection.

Van Dyke said donors will receive a positive or negative result in addition to the normal blood panel.

She said there was an overwhelmingly positive response from donors through a poll conducted previous to testing.

Van Dyke stressed that donors need to know a positive test is not a diagnosis for COVID -19 and the FDA and CDC said a positive test result doesn’t prove a donor has immunity.

The Blood Connection said the antibody test is available through all mobile donations and centers. Van Dyke said you can also opt-out of the test within 24 hours of donating. She encourages all donors to make an appointment before they donate.

