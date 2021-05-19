All Ways Caring, Blood Connection to hold job fair, blood, food drive in Spartanburg Wednesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The All Ways Caring HomeCare and the Blood Connection will holding a blood drive, food drive and a job fair Wednesday.

All Ways Caring HomeCare will be offering on-the-spot interviews for caregivers and nurses (LPNs, CNAs and RNs). Some sign-on bonuses will be available.

People who donate blood at the event will receive a $20 visa gift card, a goodie bag and a free hotdog lunch from Larrio’s Doggie Wagon, according to the Blood Connection.

Food donations will also be accepted for Operation Restoration in Spartanburg, a nonprofit that helps local homeless veterans.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 South Pine Street in Spartanburg.